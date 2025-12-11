IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$22.14 and last traded at C$22.13, with a volume of 788825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.35.

IMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on IAMGOLD from C$23.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark increased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$15.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93. The stock has a market cap of C$12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.08.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 49.57%.The firm had revenue of C$984.02 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 1.1121076 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iamgold Corp is a mid-tier gold mining company operating in three regions globally North America, South America and West Africa. Within these regions, the company is developing potential mining districts that encompass operating mines and construction, development and exploration projects. The company’s operating mines include Essakane in Burkina Faso, Rosebel in Suriname and Westwood in Canada.

