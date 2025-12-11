Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.13 and last traded at $22.09, with a volume of 15075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $899.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.1721 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,112.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.