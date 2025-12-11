Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.13 and last traded at $22.09, with a volume of 15075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.2%
The stock has a market capitalization of $899.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.1721 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
