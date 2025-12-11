Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PIDGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.13 and last traded at $22.09, with a volume of 15075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $899.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.1721 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,112.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

