KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

KBC Group SA (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.07 and last traded at $64.04, with a volume of 5189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of KBC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

KBC Group Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.55.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. KBC Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KBC Group SA will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

