iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,552,643 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,792% from the previous session’s volume of 187,796 shares.The stock last traded at $26.7850 and had previously closed at $26.97.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.3%

The stock has a market cap of $637.29 million, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 14,612.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,092 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 672,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,064,000 after buying an additional 25,153 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 283,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 266,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 24,414 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 200.9% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 234,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 156,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

