Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Citigroup

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TNDM. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $20.97. 1,454,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,157. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 20.19%.The company had revenue of $249.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,617 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,101 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 15,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,205 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.1% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

