lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.920-13.020 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.0 billion-$11.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.0 billion. lululemon athletica also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 4.660-4.760 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of lululemon athletica from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $298.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered lululemon athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.98.

Shares of LULU traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.01. 7,279,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,113. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.72 and its 200-day moving average is $203.61. lululemon athletica has a 52 week low of $159.25 and a 52 week high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.37. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.920-13.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.660-4.760 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,754. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth $429,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 996 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 10.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 112,632 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

