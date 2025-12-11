Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18, Zacks reports. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%.

Mitek Systems Stock Up 0.1%

Mitek Systems stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,835. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.81 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Institutional Trading of Mitek Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 320.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 4,147.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

