Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Rafael had a negative net margin of 3,328.24% and a negative return on equity of 33.01%.

Rafael Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RFL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,531. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. Rafael has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $78.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rafael

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rafael by 72.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 190,179 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rafael in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Cable Car Capital LP bought a new position in Rafael in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rafael by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 133,024 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rafael by 132.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 41,335 shares during the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RFL. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rafael in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rafael from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

