Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $246.04 and last traded at $245.37, with a volume of 12208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.39.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.74 and a 200-day moving average of $222.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.5084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 50.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

