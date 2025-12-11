Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $246.04 and last traded at $245.37, with a volume of 12208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.39.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.74 and a 200-day moving average of $222.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.17.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.5084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 50.0%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
