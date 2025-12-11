T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.33 and last traded at $45.35, with a volume of 31707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.05.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDVG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

