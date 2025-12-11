Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Trading Down 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.60 and last traded at $54.5650. Approximately 222,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 875,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NKTR shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.33.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.55.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.85) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 192.87% and a negative return on equity of 456.53%. Analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nektar Therapeutics

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Wilson sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $34,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,633.80. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 2,207 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $119,795.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 54,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,418.60. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,994 shares of company stock worth $216,794 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 93.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,741.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

