ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.39 and last traded at $58.5090, with a volume of 267674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.12.
ProShares Ultra Dow30 Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $504.65 million, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Dow30
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the first quarter worth $754,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,478,000. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 76,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000.
About ProShares Ultra Dow30
The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra Dow30
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Beyond the Magnificent 7: Meet 3 of Tech’s Rising Stars
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- The Quantum Fleet: Investing in the New Quantum Standard
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- AST SpaceMobile Gears Up for Its BlueBird 6 Launch Next Week
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.