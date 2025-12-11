ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.39 and last traded at $58.5090, with a volume of 267674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.12.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $504.65 million, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.41.

Get ProShares Ultra Dow30 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Dow30

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the first quarter worth $754,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,478,000. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 76,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000.

About ProShares Ultra Dow30

The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.