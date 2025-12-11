Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.17 and last traded at $36.1560, with a volume of 237893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.03.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 475.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 385.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

