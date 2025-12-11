Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Stock Price Up 11.8% – Still a Buy?

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) shot up 11.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 381,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,066,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Wallbridge Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of C$109.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Co Ltd is engaged in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals focusing on gold, copper, nickel and platinum group metals. The company owns Sudbury Projects, Quebec Projects and Equity Investments. Wallbridge completed operations at its first polymetallic mine, producing copper, platinum, palladium, and gold from the Broken Hammer.

