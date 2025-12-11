Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Stock Price Down 8.6% – Should You Sell?

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$46.60 and last traded at C$46.80. 244,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 435,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$51.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EMP.A. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Empire from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Empire from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Empire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$56.57.

Get Empire alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Empire

Empire Trading Down 9.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$49.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.08.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8 billion during the quarter. Empire had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 12.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Empire Company Limited will post 2.9581227 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Empire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

Empire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire’s subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company’s income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton’s Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.