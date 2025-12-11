Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Trading Down 5.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) dropped 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.80 and last traded at $43.5670. Approximately 1,497,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,115,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HUT. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Hut 8 from $24.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hut 8

Hut 8 Trading Up 1.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.80 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average of $30.46.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. Hut 8 had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 115.39%.The business had revenue of $80.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hut 8

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hut 8 by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hut 8 by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Hut 8 during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 3,961.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 235.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. 31.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.