FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Trading Down 6.3% – Time to Sell?

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.23. 359,405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,623,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of FTAI Infrastructure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FTAI Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $596.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $140.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.37 million. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 75.13% and a negative net margin of 41.09%.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Infrastructure

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 12,129.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 14,492.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

