Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Trading Up 7.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) rose 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.47 and last traded at $25.4880. Approximately 4,025,452 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 5,567,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $27.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mosaic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Mosaic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.25.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.80%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,661,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,340,786,000 after purchasing an additional 160,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mosaic by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,056,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,293,000 after buying an additional 251,496 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mosaic by 11.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,576,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,140,000 after buying an additional 1,285,883 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,186,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,585,000 after acquiring an additional 331,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 632.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,447,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294,205 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

