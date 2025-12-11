Strive (NASDAQ:ASST) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Strive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.00, but opened at $0.96. Strive shares last traded at $0.9230, with a volume of 16,850,724 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASST shares. Maxim Group set a $1.50 price target on shares of Strive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Strive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings started coverage on Strive in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell (e-)” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Strive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.50.

Get Strive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Strive

Strive Trading Down 7.8%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $751.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 16.72.

Strive (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Strive during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Strive in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Strive during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strive during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Strive by 180.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Strive

(Get Free Report)

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.