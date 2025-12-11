Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,483 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 5,251 shares.The stock last traded at $50.74 and had previously closed at $50.74.

Recruit Stock Up 3.3%

The firm has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.33.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

