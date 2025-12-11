Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,784,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 1,781,428 shares.The stock last traded at $6.9250 and had previously closed at $6.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNIT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Uniti Group in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Uniti Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uniti Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.55.
Uniti Group Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Uniti Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,996,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,464,000 after acquiring an additional 151,070 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,158,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Uniti Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,005,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 397,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Uniti Group
Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.
