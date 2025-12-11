Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,784,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 1,781,428 shares.The stock last traded at $6.9250 and had previously closed at $6.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNIT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Uniti Group in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Uniti Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uniti Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Uniti Group

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Uniti Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,996,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,464,000 after acquiring an additional 151,070 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,158,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Uniti Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,005,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 397,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uniti Group

(Get Free Report)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.