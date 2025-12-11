NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Stock Price Up 6.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of NatWest Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $8.37. 2,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 17,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

NatWest Group Stock Up 7.8%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.91.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

