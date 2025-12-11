Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Trading Up 10.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) shot up 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $153.30 and last traded at $155.8730. 161,046 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 268,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Enova International from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Enova International from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

Get Enova International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enova International

Enova International Stock Up 12.0%

The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.84. The company has a quick ratio of 19.29, a current ratio of 19.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.33. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 9.64%.The firm had revenue of $460.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Enova International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enova International

In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 14,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $1,795,291.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 127,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,415,683.30. This represents a 10.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 6,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 348,223 shares in the company, valued at $43,266,707.75. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,042. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enova International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Enova International during the second quarter worth approximately $11,152,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Enova International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 70,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,097,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 68,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 48,350 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.