YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) Trading Down 6.6% – What’s Next?

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.78 and last traded at $33.7580. 325,024 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,829,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.13.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 2.4%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.34.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $3.037 per share. This represents a yield of 8,845.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th.

Institutional Trading of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTY. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,424,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 75,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37,773 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $288,000.

The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

