YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) Trading Down 6.6% – What’s Next?

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.78 and last traded at $33.7580. 325,024 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,829,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.13.
YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 2.4%
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.34.
YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $3.037 per share. This represents a yield of 8,845.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th.
Institutional Trading of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF
YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.
