Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Trading 5.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.6950. Approximately 436,417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,188,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Precigen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Precigen from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Precigen from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Precigen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.67 million. Precigen had a positive return on equity of 1,066.10% and a negative net margin of 3,912.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian acquired 8,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 465,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,812.28. This represents a 1.81% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randal J. Kirk sold 3,596,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $13,236,562.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,520,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,355,576.16. The trade was a 29.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $46,816 and sold 9,950,572 shares valued at $37,720,437. Corporate insiders own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the third quarter worth $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Precigen in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 21,633 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

