GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL) Stock Price Down 7.5% – Should You Sell?

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.17 and last traded at $15.6190. 3,538,795 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 25,371,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 1,030.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 908.2% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 138,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 124,874 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

Further Reading

