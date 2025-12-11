Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION) Trading 5.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.29 and last traded at $8.29. 683,861 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,374,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lionsgate Studios to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a report on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Lionsgate Studios from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

Lionsgate Studios Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of -0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52.

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts expect that Lionsgate Studios Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lionsgate Studios

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LION. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Lionsgate Studios during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lionsgate Studios during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lionsgate Studios by 4,852.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lionsgate Studios in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Lionsgate Studios during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

About Lionsgate Studios

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Featured Articles

