Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Up 5% – Time to Buy?

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $118.15 and last traded at $118.07. 201,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,140,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on OLLI. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.21.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 2.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.81%.The firm had revenue of $613.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.810-3.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 1,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.92, for a total transaction of $183,519.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,008 shares in the company, valued at $492,663.36. This represents a 27.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $223,206.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,423.50. The trade was a 37.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 126,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,782,449 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 71.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 44.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.