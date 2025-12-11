Analyzing Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS) and Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG)

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) and Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and Baosheng Media Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Stran & Company Inc. alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stran & Company, Inc. $114.24 million 0.34 -$4.14 million ($0.09) -23.61 Baosheng Media Group $620,000.00 N/A -$26.87 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Stran & Company, Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Baosheng Media Group.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Stran & Company, Inc. and Baosheng Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stran & Company, Inc. 1 0 0 0 1.00 Baosheng Media Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.4% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Baosheng Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.6% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Baosheng Media Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Stran & Company, Inc. has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baosheng Media Group has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and Baosheng Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stran & Company, Inc. -1.38% -5.05% -2.88% Baosheng Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Stran & Company, Inc. beats Baosheng Media Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Stran & Co., Inc. engages in the provision of promotional marketing and branded merchandise services. It offers promotional product, custom manufacturing, custom packaging, warehousing, and program management. The company was founded by Andrew Shape and Andrew Stranberg in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

About Baosheng Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process. The company also serves media businesses in various ways, including identifying advertisers to buy their ad inventory; facilitating payment arrangements with advertisers; assisting advertisers in handling ad deployment logistics with media; and engaging in other marketing and promotion activities aimed at educating and inducing advertisers to use online advertising. Its advertising services comprise search engine marketing (SEM) services, such as the deployment of ranked search ads and other display search ads offered by search engine operators; and non-SEM services consisting of social media marketing, in-feed advertising, and mobile app advertising through deploying ads on media, such as social media platforms, short-video platforms, news portals, and mobile apps. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Stran & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stran & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.