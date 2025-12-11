Comparing USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) & NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP)

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) and USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.3% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NRx Pharmaceuticals and USANA Health Sciences”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRx Pharmaceuticals $242,000.00 256.02 -$25.13 million ($2.35) -0.94 USANA Health Sciences $854.50 million 0.44 $42.03 million $0.88 23.36

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than NRx Pharmaceuticals. NRx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than USANA Health Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

NRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USANA Health Sciences has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NRx Pharmaceuticals and USANA Health Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NRx Pharmaceuticals 1 1 4 0 2.50 USANA Health Sciences 1 3 0 0 1.75

NRx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,555.33%. USANA Health Sciences has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.10%. Given NRx Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NRx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than USANA Health Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares NRx Pharmaceuticals and USANA Health Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -395.06% USANA Health Sciences 1.86% 6.97% 5.00%

Summary

USANA Health Sciences beats NRx Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior. The company has a partnership with Alvogen Inc. and Lotus Pharmaceutical Company; development and manufacturing agreement with Nephron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Alcami; license agreement with Apkarian Technologies; development and license agreement with Glytech; license agreement with Sarah Herzog Memorial Hospital. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products. It also provides Celavive, a skin care regimen for various skin care types and ethnicities; and other products for prenatal, infant, and young child age groups. In addition, the company offers materials and online tools to assist associates in building their businesses, as well as in marketing products. It offers its products through retail stores and online. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Beijing University of Chinese Medicine; and National Sports Training Bureau. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

