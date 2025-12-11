Head-To-Head Contrast: Perspective Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CATX) and Vyome (NASDAQ:HIND)

Vyome (NASDAQ:HIND – Get Free Report) and Perspective Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CATX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Vyome and Perspective Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Vyome alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vyome -270.58% -423.39% -166.02% Perspective Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of Vyome shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Perspective Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of Vyome shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Perspective Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vyome $8.01 million 3.44 -$7.13 million ($125.20) -0.04 Perspective Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A ($0.90) -3.02

This table compares Vyome and Perspective Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Perspective Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vyome. Perspective Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vyome, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Vyome has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perspective Therapeutics has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vyome and Perspective Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vyome 1 0 2 0 2.33 Perspective Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vyome presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 207.38%. Perspective Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 267.65%. Given Perspective Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perspective Therapeutics is more favorable than Vyome.

Summary

Perspective Therapeutics beats Vyome on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vyome

(Get Free Report)

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company’s product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract. It also offers ReShapeCare virtual health coaching program, a virtual telehealth weight management program that supports healthy lifestyle changes for all medically managed weight-loss patients; and ReShape Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation, a technology that is in preclinical development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus. In addition, the company provides Obalon Balloon System, a swallowable capsule used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Isoray, Inc., through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize various surgical facilities. Isoray, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Richland, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Vyome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vyome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.