Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 2,660 shares.The stock last traded at $43.00 and had previously closed at $42.00.

Steel Partners Stock Up 2.4%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steel Partners stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.53% of Steel Partners worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

