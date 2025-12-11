Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 297,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 156,837 shares.The stock last traded at $12.55 and had previously closed at $14.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSNY shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, December 30th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 29th.

Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,409,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 443,359 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter worth $326,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 61.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 170,563 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 224.7% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 241,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 167,196 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 794,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 146,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Featured Stories

