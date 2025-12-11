Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 755 shares.The stock last traded at $79.86 and had previously closed at $79.80.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ZLDPF. Zacks Research upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. BTIG Research raised Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.21. Zealand Pharma A/S had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 55.76%. The business had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.
