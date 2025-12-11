Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Manchester United Ltd. (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 496,499 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 315,703 shares.The stock last traded at $15.77 and had previously closed at $15.39.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The business had revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manchester United Ltd. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Manchester United by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 425,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 30,087 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 33,361 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,575,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,251,000 after acquiring an additional 205,807 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 2,839,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,172,000 after purchasing an additional 238,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Manchester United by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 287,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 64,148 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

