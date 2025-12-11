Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 42,881 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 29,439 shares.The stock last traded at $14.04 and had previously closed at $14.22.

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telenor ASA has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Telenor ASA Stock Up 0.4%

Telenor ASA Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

