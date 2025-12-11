Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Hoya Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $152.91, but opened at $146.17. Hoya shares last traded at $151.78, with a volume of 3,855 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Nomura Securities raised Hoya to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Hoya Price Performance
Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.61 billion. Hoya had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 23.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hoya Corp. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.
About Hoya
HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.
