Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 11th (AAV, ACB, BMO, BNS, CPX, CS, ET, FOM, IE, NA)

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2025

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, December 11th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$12.00 to C$14.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price target lowered by ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.50. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$192.00 to C$199.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$100.00 to C$103.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$79.00 to C$78.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$16.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.50 to C$5.25. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$24.50 to C$26.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$174.00 to C$179.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

North West (TSE:NWC) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$57.00 to C$56.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) was given a C$1.25 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$220.00 to C$229.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $145.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.00 to C$20.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$122.00 to C$129.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.25 to C$8.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$13.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$14.00 to C$16.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$1.60 to C$1.40. ATB Capital currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

