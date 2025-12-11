Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 11th (AAV, ACB, BMO, BNS, CPX, CS, ET, FOM, IE, NA)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, December 11th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$12.00 to C$14.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Get Advantage Energy Ltd alerts:

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price target lowered by ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.50. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)

had its target price raised by CIBC from C$192.00 to C$199.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$100.00 to C$103.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$79.00 to C$78.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$16.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.50 to C$5.25. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$24.50 to C$26.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$174.00 to C$179.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

North West (TSE:NWC) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$57.00 to C$56.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) was given a C$1.25 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$220.00 to C$229.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $145.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.00 to C$20.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$122.00 to C$129.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.25 to C$8.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$13.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$14.00 to C$16.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$1.60 to C$1.40. ATB Capital currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.