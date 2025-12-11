Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Ajinomoto Co. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 237,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 478% from the previous session’s volume of 41,090 shares.The stock last traded at $21.31 and had previously closed at $21.83.

Ajinomoto Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Ajinomoto alerts:

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.