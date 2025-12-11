Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.13, but opened at $20.29. Wolfspeed shares last traded at $19.7450, with a volume of 483,799 shares trading hands.

WOLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Wolfspeed to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Wolfspeed to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.50.

The company has a market cap of $508.61 million and a P/E ratio of -31.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 894.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 490.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the first quarter valued at $49,000.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

