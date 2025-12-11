Royal Bank Of Canada Raises Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$14.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.47% from the stock’s current price.

AAV has been the subject of several other reports. Natl Bk Canada lowered Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Advantage Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.00.

Shares of AAV stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.23. 278,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,040. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.81 and a twelve month high of C$13.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.11.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$137.96 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 2.87% and a net margin of 8.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 1.4701493 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.

