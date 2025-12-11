ATB Capital Lowers Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$1.40

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at ATB Capital from C$1.60 to C$1.40 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.83% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$1.45.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

WEED stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.57. 667,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,865. The stock has a market capitalization of C$537.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.45. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of C$1.09 and a 52 week high of C$4.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.38.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.27% and a negative return on equity of 108.18%. The business had revenue of C$66.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

