Top Leisure Stocks To Keep An Eye On – December 11th

Royal Caribbean Cruises, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Line are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose businesses depend on travel, hospitality, recreation and entertainment—for example hotels, cruise lines, casinos, theme parks, airlines and travel booking platforms. For investors these stocks are typically consumer?discretionary and cyclical, with revenues and valuations sensitive to economic growth, consumer confidence, seasonality and shocks such as fuel price swings, health crises or travel restrictions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

