Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.80% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.00.

ET traded up C$1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.74. The company had a trading volume of 124,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Evertz Technologies has a 1-year low of C$9.45 and a 1-year high of C$14.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.35. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$112.15 million for the quarter. Evertz Technologies had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies will post 0.8010974 earnings per share for the current year.

Evertz Technologies Ltd is a Canadian provider of telecommunications equipment and technology solutions to the television broadcast and new-media industries. Evertz equipment is used in the production, post-production and transmission of television content. Its solutions are sold to content creators, broadcasters, and service providers looking to support multi-channel digital and high definition television, and next generation Internet Protocol environments.

