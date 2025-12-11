TELUS (TSE:T) Rating Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$23.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.77% from the stock’s previous close.

T has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. National Bankshares upped their price target on TELUS from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.25.

Get TELUS alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on T

TELUS Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of TSE:T traded down C$0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.63. 6,509,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,574,193. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$17.53 and a twelve month high of C$23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.52.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. TELUS had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 4.62%.The firm had revenue of C$5.07 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.2267985 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

Telus is one of the Big Three wireless service providers in Canada, with its 9 million mobile phone subscribers nationwide constituting about 30% of the total market. It is the incumbent local exchange carrier in the western Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Alberta, where it provides internet, television, and landline phone services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.