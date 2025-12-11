Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Given a C$1.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

Osisko Metals (CVE:OM – Get Free Report) received a C$1.25 price objective from analysts at National Bankshares in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 201.20% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of OM stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,992. Osisko Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories; and 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project that hosts the undeveloped copper resource located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec.

