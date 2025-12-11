Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Given a C$1.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

Osisko Metals (CVE:OM – Get Free Report) received a C$1.25 price objective from analysts at National Bankshares in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 201.20% from the stock’s current price.
Osisko Metals Price Performance
Shares of OM stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,992. Osisko Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 0.97.
Osisko Metals Company Profile
