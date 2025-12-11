Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Freeport-McMoRan Call Options (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 99,176 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 38% compared to the average volume of 71,794 call options.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of FCX traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.02. 11,837,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,456,410. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $49.12. The stock has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,167 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $1,883,000. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 52,211 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Johnson Rice cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Clarkson Capital upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

