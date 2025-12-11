Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Trading 8.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $254.00 to $256.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S traded as high as $217.44 and last traded at $217.5550. 923,916 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 495,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.24.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 144.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,269,000 after acquiring an additional 55,164 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 291.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $682,000.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.59. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.18 and a beta of 0.45.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $250.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

