JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Price

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $151.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s previous close.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $144.00 price objective on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.08.

Shares of DTE traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.60. 927,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,694. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.60 and a 200-day moving average of $136.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.15. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $116.30 and a 52 week high of $143.79.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.34%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $567,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in DTE Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 208,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,470,000 after buying an additional 10,586 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 13,146.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 25,635 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $912,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

