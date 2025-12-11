Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BTIG Research Analyst Says

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at BTIG Research from $25.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Warby Parker from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Warby Parker from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.31.

WRBY traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,322,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,910. Warby Parker has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,960.80 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average is $22.91.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Warby Parker had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $221.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 8,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $231,608.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,812.16. The trade was a 20.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Warby Parker by 259.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 400.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 56.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

